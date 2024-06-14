Russian army fired 9 times and attacked Sumy region with drones overnight

Russian troops shelled Sumy region nine times overnight, causing 30 explosions in 4 communities due to shelling and drone attacks, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 30 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska and Druzhbivska communities were shelled:

Yunyakivska community: a kamikaze drone of "FPV" type struck from the territory of rF (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: there was a shelling from an automatic weapons system (10 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: an attack by a Geranium-2 UAV was recorded (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: an enemy UAV dropped explosives (4 explosions), shelled with artillery (7 explosions), and attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions).

In Sumy region, there is a certain decrease in the intensity of attempts by the Russian Federation's DRG