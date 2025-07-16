Russian army captain who held people as "human shields" in a school basement received 12 years in prison

A Russian commander has been found guilty of ordering the cruel treatment of civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. The occupiers held 369 civilians, including 69 minors, as a "human shield."

Reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation concluded that a Russian Armed Forces captain with the call sign "Klen" (Maple) directed actions and gave orders to subordinates to hold 369 civilians, including 69 minors, in the basement of the Yahidne school, Chernihiv district, as a "human shield."

As a result of inhumane conditions of detention and lack of necessary medical care, 10 people died - prosecutors inform.

It has been proven that the residents of the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv district, were used by the occupiers to cover the command post from possible offensive actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The commander with the call sign "Klen," as part of the invading contingent, personally committed illegal acts against the victims — he forcibly drove people into the school basement and threatened them with murder.

Following public prosecution by the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was sentenced to the maximum penalty provided by the article — 12 years of imprisonment.

He was found guilty of ordering cruel treatment of civilians and violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The case was considered under special judicial proceedings. The special pre-trial investigation and operational support were carried out by the SBU Department in Chernihiv region.

Recall

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office identified and notified nine servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region.

Evidence regarding the actions of the Russian Armed Forces serviceman - on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder - has been sent to court.