Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage

On the evening of February 27, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones, resulting in casualties. In particular, residential apartments were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, the blast wave damaged residential apartments, private houses and garages. In addition, apartments on the upper floors of the high-rise building caught fire.

“A woman was injured,” said Fedorov.

According to him, all emergency services have been dispatched to help people.

