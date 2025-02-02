Russian army attacks Kherson and its suburbs with drones: three people wounded

The Russian army continues to attack Kherson and its suburbs from the “wings”. As a result, three civilians were injured. This was reported by the Kherson RSA, according to UNN.

At about 20:30 in the regional center, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a 59-year-old man who was in his yard. He sustained an explosive injury, - the statement said.

Details

Russians also used a UAV to attack a 40-year-old resident of Antonivka. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.

Later, the RSA reported that the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 54-year-old local resident who was in the street. He sustained an explosive injury and amputation of his lower leg.

The victim is under medical supervision. His condition is assessed as serious.

Recall

In January of this year, Russian troops fired more than 12,000 shells at Kherson region. The attacks have killed 29 civilians and injured 237, most of them from drone strikes.