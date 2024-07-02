Russian army attacks Kherson again: explosions were heard
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kherson when the Russian army attacked the city again from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Explosions were heard in Kherson when the Russian army attacked the city again from the temporarily occupied left bank, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, UNN reports.
Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places!
Russian troops attack Kherson in the morning, an elderly man is wounded02.07.24, 09:11 • 22136 views