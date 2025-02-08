Russian army attacks frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs - RMA

In Zaporizhzhya, the Russian army is using guided aerial bombs to hit frontline settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The enemy is attacking frontline settlements with guided aerial bombs. Stay in safe places until the fire is dismissed - Fedorov said.

Earlier, the head of the RMA warned of the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (CABs) in Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Air Force on the downing of a KAB in Zaporizhzhia region: “We do not disclose the method”