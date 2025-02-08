Russian army attacks frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, reported that the enemy used guided aerial bombs against frontline settlements. Residents are urged to stay in safe places until the ceasefire is lifted.
In Zaporizhzhya, the Russian army is using guided aerial bombs to hit frontline settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
The enemy is attacking frontline settlements with guided aerial bombs. Stay in safe places until the fire is dismissed
Earlier, the head of the RMA warned of the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (CABs) in Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia.
