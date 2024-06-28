Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones: 91 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons yesterday, 91 explosions were recorded in 3 communities, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 91 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

Semenivka community: 73 explosions (probably from cannon artillery, drops of explosive ammunition from UAVs and mortars) in the direction of Bleshnya, Prohres, Leonivka, Liskivshchyna, Arkhipivka, Yanzhulivka, Zarichchya and Karpovychi.

Snovska community: 11 explosions (probably from cannon artillery and mortars) in the direction of Klyusy and Khrinivka.

Horodnyanska community: 7 explosions (probably the dropping of explosive ammunition from UAVs) in the direction of Gasychivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Occupants attack Sumy region 32 times, causing 102 explosions