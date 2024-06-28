Russian army attacks Bilozerka in Kherson region, woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in the Kherson region, damaging a residential building, a civilian car, and wounding a 45-year-old woman.
Details
"In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka. A 45-year-old woman suffered injuries to her forearm and neck," the RMA reported on Telegram.
The ambulance crew, as indicated, provided her with assistance on the spot.
A residential building and a civilian vehicle were damaged as a result of enemy strikes, the RMA added.
