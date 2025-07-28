$41.780.01
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 11989 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 67691 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 53356 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 104409 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 57867 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 56871 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 48412 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43456 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31464 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27476 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones: local shop destroyed, woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Russian UAVs attacked Buryn community in Sumy region, destroying a shop and damaging houses, cars, and a cultural center. One saleswoman was injured and received medical assistance.

Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones: local shop destroyed, woman injured

As a result of the strike on the Buryn community in Sumy region, a local store was destroyed, and one of the saleswomen was injured. Houses, cars, and a cultural center were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Around 5:45 PM, the Russians attacked the Buryn community with four attack UAVs. As a result of the strike, a local store was destroyed. One of the saleswomen was injured – she was promptly provided with medical assistance, and there is no threat to her life. Damage to residential buildings, a cultural center, non-residential premises, and cars was also recorded.

- Hryhorov reported.

He also noted that tomorrow, the community will continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack – in particular, they will begin restoration work and boarding up broken windows.

Recall

Over the past week, at least 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, were subjected to enemy strikes.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
