Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones: local shop destroyed, woman injured

As a result of the strike on the Buryn community in Sumy region, a local store was destroyed, and one of the saleswomen was injured. Houses, cars, and a cultural center were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Around 5:45 PM, the Russians attacked the Buryn community with four attack UAVs. As a result of the strike, a local store was destroyed. One of the saleswomen was injured – she was promptly provided with medical assistance, and there is no threat to her life. Damage to residential buildings, a cultural center, non-residential premises, and cars was also recorded. - Hryhorov reported.

He also noted that tomorrow, the community will continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack – in particular, they will begin restoration work and boarding up broken windows.

