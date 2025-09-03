Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi region twice with missiles and drones: a fire broke out, information about casualties is being clarified

The Khmelnytskyi region was attacked twice by Russians with missiles and drones — a garage complex caught fire, and information about casualties is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, writes UNN.

Tonight and this morning, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region again. Our air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 1 "Kalibr" cruise missile. One enemy drone was lost in location. - Tyurin wrote.

He also added that the search for a person who may be under the rubble is ongoing. No information about injured or dead has been received.

According to the Khmelnytskyi City Council, there is a number of damages. In particular, more than 50 windows were blown out in an educational institution and more than 100 windows in residential buildings.

There are also damages on the territory of a communal enterprise, non-residential premises are damaged, private garages and cars are destroyed and damaged, as well as communal infrastructure and two trolleybuses. In addition, one of the villages in the community experienced problems with electricity supply.

