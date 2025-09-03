$41.370.05
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 6200 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 12185 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 13351 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 69563 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 101263 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 138582 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 150101 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79873 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143036 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi region twice with missiles and drones: a fire broke out, information about casualties is being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Khmelnytskyi region suffered double attacks with missiles and drones, which led to a fire in a garage complex. The search for possible casualties continues, numerous damages to buildings and infrastructure have been recorded.

Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi region twice with missiles and drones: a fire broke out, information about casualties is being clarified

The Khmelnytskyi region was attacked twice by Russians with missiles and drones — a garage complex caught fire, and information about casualties is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, writes UNN.

Tonight and this morning, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region again. Our air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 1 "Kalibr" cruise missile. One enemy drone was lost in location.

- Tyurin wrote.

He also added that the search for a person who may be under the rubble is ongoing. No information about injured or dead has been received.

According to the Khmelnytskyi City Council, there is a number of damages. In particular, more than 50 windows were blown out in an educational institution and more than 100 windows in residential buildings.

There are also damages on the territory of a communal enterprise, non-residential premises are damaged, private garages and cars are destroyed and damaged, as well as communal infrastructure and two trolleybuses. In addition, one of the villages in the community experienced problems with electricity supply.

Russian attack on Chernihiv region: over 30,000 households left without electricity03.09.25, 09:00 • 2358 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136