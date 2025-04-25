Russian Ambassador to Germany sparks controversy at World War II commemorations

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14041 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27546 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33224 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30094 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36539 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71153 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56591 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90355 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98718 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3m/s
29%
745 mm
Popular news

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44390 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 20199 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 24740 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 10362 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 13634 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 33224 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71153 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 126896 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 292129 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 181760 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 238 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44419 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 39430 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 46657 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 77926 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Russian Ambassador to Germany sparks controversy at World War II commemorations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The Russian Ambassador to Germany attended events for "Elbe Day" and the anniversary of the Battle of the Seelow Heights, despite criticism from the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany. The Russian diplomat also appeared with a ribbon, which is a symbol of propaganda, German media write.

Russian Ambassador to Germany sparks controversy at World War II commemorations

The Moscow representative in Berlin does not miss the opportunity to attend events in memory of the events and consequences of the Second World War. The Russian ambassador to Germany took part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Elbe Day, and before that celebrated the anniversary of the Battle of the Seelow Heights. With his presence and statements, the diplomat causes controversy in the society of the German political establishment and critical remarks from the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

80 years after the end of the events of the Second World War, the capitulation of Nazi Germany, holding celebrations in Germany, which mention Soviet soldiers - a step with certain difficulties. The key reason is the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the aggressive war that the Kremlin has been waging against Ukraine for years.

At the traditional celebrations in the eastern city of Torgau on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the famous handshake between American and Soviet soldiers on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, is present. After visiting the commemoration of the battle on the Seelow Heights (an offensive operation in the last days of the German-Soviet war), the Russian diplomat took part in the "Elbe Days".

Shortly before that, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev called for the Russian to be prevented from attending the event.

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media25.04.25, 10:41 • 20179 views

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, addressed the ambassador in Torgau with clear words regarding the war in Ukraine.

Russia started the war against Ukraine, violating international law. Not (in 2022), but back in 2014. And only Russia, only Russia, must end this war

- Kretschmer said in the direction of Nechayev, who received several whistles from the crowd.

Ambassador Nechayev addressed some of those present, his lapel was decorated with a black and orange St. George ribbon. Traditionally considered a symbol of remembrance of the Soviet-German war, the ribbon has been criticized as a symbol of Russian propaganda since the first military attack by Russia against Ukraine 11 years ago, explains DPA.

In Kemerovo, infants are dressed in soldiers' uniforms for May 9: photos 24.04.25, 15:56 • 5554 views

Regarding criticism of his presence, Nechayev replied: "I don't feel it, I'm comfortable."

Reference

When the Russian ambassador appeared near the memorial east of Berlin last week, the event caused controversy. They were related to the fact that the German Foreign Ministry published a newsletter advising not to invite Russian representatives to celebrations held by federal, state and local authorities.

Addition

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, acknowledged the huge Soviet losses. But the politician also reminded that the final victory in the east was not only the victory of the Russians.

It is also a historical reality that many people from the Red Army died in the Second World War, 12 million soldiers of the Red Army

- said Kretschmer.

Among them were many Russians, as well as Ukrainians, Belarusians and Georgians. "It would be better, more appropriate, if representatives of Ukraine, Georgia or Belarus were also with us," he stressed.

This is a moment of solidarity with Ukraine: EU ministers will meet in Kyiv on May 918.04.25, 10:32 • 8358 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$66.17
Bitcoin
$95,377.50
S&P 500
$5,480.63
Tesla
$275.19
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,288.21
Ethereum
$1,807.71