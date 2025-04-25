The Moscow representative in Berlin does not miss the opportunity to attend events in memory of the events and consequences of the Second World War. The Russian ambassador to Germany took part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Elbe Day, and before that celebrated the anniversary of the Battle of the Seelow Heights. With his presence and statements, the diplomat causes controversy in the society of the German political establishment and critical remarks from the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

80 years after the end of the events of the Second World War, the capitulation of Nazi Germany, holding celebrations in Germany, which mention Soviet soldiers - a step with certain difficulties. The key reason is the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the aggressive war that the Kremlin has been waging against Ukraine for years.

At the traditional celebrations in the eastern city of Torgau on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the famous handshake between American and Soviet soldiers on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, is present. After visiting the commemoration of the battle on the Seelow Heights (an offensive operation in the last days of the German-Soviet war), the Russian diplomat took part in the "Elbe Days".

Shortly before that, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev called for the Russian to be prevented from attending the event.

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, addressed the ambassador in Torgau with clear words regarding the war in Ukraine.

Russia started the war against Ukraine, violating international law. Not (in 2022), but back in 2014. And only Russia, only Russia, must end this war - Kretschmer said in the direction of Nechayev, who received several whistles from the crowd.

Ambassador Nechayev addressed some of those present, his lapel was decorated with a black and orange St. George ribbon. Traditionally considered a symbol of remembrance of the Soviet-German war, the ribbon has been criticized as a symbol of Russian propaganda since the first military attack by Russia against Ukraine 11 years ago, explains DPA.

Regarding criticism of his presence, Nechayev replied: "I don't feel it, I'm comfortable."

Reference

When the Russian ambassador appeared near the memorial east of Berlin last week, the event caused controversy. They were related to the fact that the German Foreign Ministry published a newsletter advising not to invite Russian representatives to celebrations held by federal, state and local authorities.

Addition

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, acknowledged the huge Soviet losses. But the politician also reminded that the final victory in the east was not only the victory of the Russians.

It is also a historical reality that many people from the Red Army died in the Second World War, 12 million soldiers of the Red Army - said Kretschmer.

Among them were many Russians, as well as Ukrainians, Belarusians and Georgians. "It would be better, more appropriate, if representatives of Ukraine, Georgia or Belarus were also with us," he stressed.

