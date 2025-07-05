Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threat

$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 3938 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 13288 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 95183 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 159083 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 86404 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 93755 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 115864 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191077 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196463 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171846 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attackJuly 5, 10:04 AM • 5034 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - BloombergJuly 5, 11:36 AM • 11444 views
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko03:08 PM • 4624 views
Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia03:58 PM • 3594 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine07:02 PM • 2948 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 11124 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 95166 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 159067 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 98562 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 102113 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days05:41 PM • 3929 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 8155 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 134045 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 164424 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 138783 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

In Russian airports, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, almost 100 flights have been canceled and hundreds more postponed due to the threat of drone attacks. The most critical situation is observed at Sheremetyevo Airport, where over 170 flights have been delayed and almost 50 canceled.

Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threat

A collapse occurred in Russian airports due to the threat of drone attacks - almost 100 flights were canceled in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and several hundred more were postponed, UNN reports with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

It is noted that the most difficult situation is at Sheremetyevo airport, where more than 170 flights were delayed, and almost 50 were canceled.

Now there is a huge crowd: arriving passengers mix with those who have not yet left the airport. People have to sit and lie on the floor - there are no free seats left even in cafes and business lounges

- Baza informs.

It is also reported that passengers from arriving planes are not allowed to leave the cabins. Some of them report that they have spent about four hours on board the landed plane.

The situation is not much better in Pulkovo. More than 30 flights were canceled there, and about 100 more were postponed. ... In addition, there are delays and cancellations in other airports in Moscow, as well as Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad and other cities

- the message says.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two downed drones that were flying towards the Russian capital.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions rang out in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The city was attacked by strike drones, air defense was working. Russian media reported on the defeat of the military airfield in Engels.

18 passengers injured due to false fire alarm at Spanish resort airport05.07.25, 14:43 • 1307 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
