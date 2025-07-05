Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threat

A collapse occurred in Russian airports due to the threat of drone attacks - almost 100 flights were canceled in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and several hundred more were postponed, UNN reports with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

It is noted that the most difficult situation is at Sheremetyevo airport, where more than 170 flights were delayed, and almost 50 were canceled.

Now there is a huge crowd: arriving passengers mix with those who have not yet left the airport. People have to sit and lie on the floor - there are no free seats left even in cafes and business lounges - Baza informs.

It is also reported that passengers from arriving planes are not allowed to leave the cabins. Some of them report that they have spent about four hours on board the landed plane.

The situation is not much better in Pulkovo. More than 30 flights were canceled there, and about 100 more were postponed. ... In addition, there are delays and cancellations in other airports in Moscow, as well as Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad and other cities - the message says.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two downed drones that were flying towards the Russian capital.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions rang out in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The city was attacked by strike drones, air defense was working. Russian media reported on the defeat of the military airfield in Engels.

