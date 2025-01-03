Russians carried out air strike on the private sector of Sumy: what is known

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the private sector of the city of Sumy, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, on January 3, the enemy launched an air strike on the private sector of the city of Sumy. Preliminary, there were no casualties," the RMA said.

As noted, emergency rescue operations are underway. "The victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance, including medical care," RMA said.

Addendum

According to the RMA, at night and in the morning of January 3, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

"Today, on January 3, in the sky over Sumy region, air defense units of the region shot down 7 enemy Shaheds," the RMA said.