"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russian agent preparing to detonate explosives near SBU building in Kyiv, detained - Security Service

Russian agent preparing to detonate explosives near SBU building in Kyiv, detained - Security Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51869 views

A Russian agent who planned to blow up the SBU building with 7 kg of explosives was detained in Kyiv. A 22-year-old drug addict from Lviv was recruited via Telegram and installed video surveillance to record the attack.

A Russian agent suspected of planning to detonate explosives near the building of the Security Service of Ukraine was detained in Kyiv, the SBU reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

SBU counterintelligence and investigators prevented a large-scale terrorist attack on one of Kyiv's central crowded streets. SBU detains Russian agent who was preparing to detonate explosives near the building of one of the SBU structural units

- the SBU reported.

This location, as noted, is currently not used by the special service, which has been redeployed to backup locations for the period of the full-scale invasion. "However, a potential terrorist attack could have resulted in large casualties among civilians in the central part of the city," the statement said.

"At the scene, the detainee was found to be carrying a bag with an improvised explosive device with a capacity of 7 kg of TNT equivalent. Such a charge is enough to seriously damage the building and cause fatal injuries to people around the epicenter of the explosion," the SBU said.

According to the case file, the racists remotely recruited a 22-year-old drug addict from Lviv who was looking for "quick" money on Telegram channels to prepare the attack.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, the girl came to Kyiv, where her Russian curator rented an apartment for her in the city center in advance. After moving into the temporary accommodation, she picked up a mini-video surveillance camera via courier delivery and installed it on the balcony," the statement said.

Using remote access, the enemy was able to monitor the central street of Kyiv online and thus wanted to record the consequences of the terrorist attack.

"SBU officers were proactive and detained the offender red-handed when she took a bag of explosives from a hiding place and was heading to a rented apartment," the statement said.

During the search, the detainee's cell phone, which she used to communicate with the Russian special services, was additionally seized.

SBU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

▪️ part 1 of Article 14, part 2 of Article 258 (preparation for a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

▪️ part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Urgent comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all persons involved in the planning and preparation of the terrorist attack.

Corrected shelling of Cherkasy region: SBU detains FSB agent31.01.25, 17:58 • 35627 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising