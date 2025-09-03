Pro-Kremlin media reported on plans to create so-called "gamer troops" in the Russian Federation. Propagandists claim that shooter enthusiasts are allegedly able to master drone control faster, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Pro-Kremlin media reported on plans to create so-called "gamer troops" in the Russian Federation. According to Russian propagandists, "shooter enthusiasts" are allegedly able to master drone control faster - in 10 hours compared to 40 for ordinary recruits. - the message says

However, such rhetoric aims at hidden mobilization of youth and saving on real training, the Center for Countering Disinformation notes. In simplified courses for UAV operators and "cyber troops", gaming skills are presented as full-fledged combat experience.

Russia substitutes long-term military training with the illusion of "gaming skills" that do not correspond to the realities of war. Such approaches threaten high losses among mobilized personnel and intensify the militarization of society - emphasized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The gaming industry in the aggressor country, as indicated, is turning into a tool for recruiting youth: first lectures on "patriotism", then trial simulators, and finally - contract offers.

