Russia wants to make "soldiers out of gamers" - CPD

02:02 PM • 3962 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 7120 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 11017 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 24112 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 18202 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21416 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20972 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22865 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38582 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 35809 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 248353 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 248002 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 239371 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 236149 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 230187 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 2540 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 24426 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 35810 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 4668 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 24926 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38320 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40772 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54759 views
Russia wants to make "soldiers out of gamers" - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Pro-Kremlin media are spreading information about the creation of "gamer troops" in Russia, claiming that shooter enthusiasts learn drone control faster. The CPD notes that this is a hidden mobilization and an attempt to save money on real training, which threatens high losses.

Russia wants to make "soldiers out of gamers" - CPD

Pro-Kremlin media reported on plans to create so-called "gamer troops" in the Russian Federation. Propagandists claim that shooter enthusiasts are allegedly able to master drone control faster, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Pro-Kremlin media reported on plans to create so-called "gamer troops" in the Russian Federation. According to Russian propagandists, "shooter enthusiasts" are allegedly able to master drone control faster - in 10 hours compared to 40 for ordinary recruits.

- the message says

However, such rhetoric aims at hidden mobilization of youth and saving on real training, the Center for Countering Disinformation notes. In simplified courses for UAV operators and "cyber troops", gaming skills are presented as full-fledged combat experience.

Russia substitutes long-term military training with the illusion of "gaming skills" that do not correspond to the realities of war. Such approaches threaten high losses among mobilized personnel and intensify the militarization of society

- emphasized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The gaming industry in the aggressor country, as indicated, is turning into a tool for recruiting youth: first lectures on "patriotism", then trial simulators, and finally - contract offers.

Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September01.09.25, 14:03 • 3969 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news