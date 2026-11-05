In Russia, they plan to automatically transfer the pension savings of millions of citizens into a long-term savings program. The funds are to be placed under the management of state structures and directed toward investment projects. Overall, this involves trillions of rubles, and Russians risk losing control over their own savings. The Foreign Intelligence Service reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The innovation will affect both clients of private pension funds and millions of so-called "silent ones" — Russians who previously did not choose how to manage their savings. For the latter, the authorities are creating a special state fund managed by "VEB.RF," effectively depriving people of the opportunity to independently determine the fate of their own money.

The scale of this redistribution is significant: trillions of rubles are involved. As of 2026, the total volume of savings belonging to 36.5 million "silent ones" amounted to 2.98 trillion rubles. Another 3.6 trillion rubles was held in 24 private funds serving 34.4 million people.

Formally, the program provides for payments after 15 years or upon reaching retirement age — 55 for women and 60 for men. At the same time, the real possibility of getting these funds back remains in question - the statement says.

The main danger is that amid economic instability, any such innovations create risks of losing savings. The automatic transfer of funds means that citizens' savings are frozen for a long period. During this time, high inflation may significantly devalue these amounts.

In addition, there is a threat of bankruptcy among banks and private funds, which amid an economic crisis could lead to the loss of savings.

There is particular concern over where exactly these funds will be directed. As the management of "VEB.RF" stated, they plan to direct Russians' money toward "investments in technological projects." In practice, this could mean using pension savings to patch budget shortfalls and finance state initiatives.

In effect, the state is taking citizens' pension money under the pretext of caring for their future, while directing it toward its own needs.

Any economic crisis in the Russian Federation clearly shows that all projects involving "long-term savings" ultimately hit the pockets of ordinary Russians, who completely lose control over their money - the intelligence service added.

Inflation is suppressing demand in Russia: incomes will grow by only 1% — intelligence