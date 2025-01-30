russia uses “shahids” with a reinforced warhead: Yermak explains why

Russia is now using Shahed drones with an increased warhead of up to 90 kg and filled with metal elements (shrapnel).

This was reported by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in Telegram, UNN reports.

Criminals and terrorists must be held accountable for this, and they will be - he emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers use drones in this modification to increase the destructive effect and cause maximum losses among civilians.

Russians regularly use attack drones to attack Ukraine. Air defense regularly destroys most of them, but the debris and blast wave cause significant damage and casualties.

As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy on January 30 , the number of victims increased to 6.