Russia to lose up to $20 billion from state budget after 19th sanctions package – MFA

After the introduction of the 19th package of sanctions, the Russian state budget will lose up to 20 billion dollars. This will lead to a decrease in revenues to the Russian budget, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

According to international experts, the economic effect of the introduction of the 19th package of sanctions will amount to up to 20 billion dollars. This is important because it means a direct reduction in revenues to the Russian budget, which is mainly used to finance the war. - Sybiha explained.

The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine is observing the growth of trade turnover of Central Asian countries, as well as the fact that some countries are helping Russia circumvent sanctions.

We are closely monitoring the growth of trade turnover of individual countries, primarily Central Asia. We see that some capitals are helping the Russian aggressor circumvent sanctions. Therefore, we will take the most active position, we will investigate the further re-export of these countries to Russia, primarily dual-use products. - Sybiha emphasized.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also outlined the main directions of further pressure on countries and companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

There will be two directions here. First, sanctioning specific companies. Second, working with European partners to strengthen control over dual-use goods. - Andriy Sybiha noted.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the main directions of further sanctions work against Russia after a meeting with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. He instructed to correct the lack of sanctions against Russian enterprises involved in arms production and to work more actively with international partners to synchronize sanctions.