Russia to launch registry of pregnant women from March 1

02:20 PM • 7984 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 12933 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 17519 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 33366 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 43444 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 37053 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 59945 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 61385 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41043 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38121 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 70255 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 79853 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 89252 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 101944 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 140004 views
Russia to launch registry of pregnant women from March 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russia plans to launch a state registry of pregnant women from March 1, 2026, to collect data on the course of pregnancy. This aims to monitor the demographic situation amid declining birth rates.

Russia to launch registry of pregnant women from March 1

Russia plans to launch a state register of pregnant women from March 1, 2026, to collect and analyze data on the course and outcomes of pregnancies. DW reports this, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the state agency TASS, the register will include information on women's registration, possible use of reproductive technologies, presence of critical conditions, course and outcomes of pregnancy, as well as the date and place of the child's birth and their condition during the perinatal period.

The Russian authorities announced their intention to create such a register back in October 2025. At that time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained the initiative by the need to "monitor the demographic situation" against the backdrop of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Rosstat, 288.8 thousand children were born in Russia in the first quarter of 2025, which is 4 percent less than in the same period of 2024. The overall birth rate for 2024 was the lowest since 1999, and the natural population decline reached almost 600 thousand people.

In July 2025, the Russian authorities classified official statistical data on birth rates and population size.

Recall

The Kremlin is tightening control over teenagers in Russian schools, forcing educators to monitor students' online activity. In Tatarstan, schools require parental consent for social media monitoring, and teachers are obliged to track suspicious activity.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Ukraine