Russia to launch registry of pregnant women from March 1

Russia plans to launch a state register of pregnant women from March 1, 2026, to collect and analyze data on the course and outcomes of pregnancies. DW reports this, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the state agency TASS, the register will include information on women's registration, possible use of reproductive technologies, presence of critical conditions, course and outcomes of pregnancy, as well as the date and place of the child's birth and their condition during the perinatal period.

The Russian authorities announced their intention to create such a register back in October 2025. At that time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained the initiative by the need to "monitor the demographic situation" against the backdrop of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Rosstat, 288.8 thousand children were born in Russia in the first quarter of 2025, which is 4 percent less than in the same period of 2024. The overall birth rate for 2024 was the lowest since 1999, and the natural population decline reached almost 600 thousand people.

In July 2025, the Russian authorities classified official statistical data on birth rates and population size.

