Russia struck with KABs on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

In the evening of June 8, the Russian army launched attacks with KABs on the outskirts of Kharkiv. A fire was recorded on the border of the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts, information about casualties is being clarified.

Russia struck with KABs on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out

Late in the evening on Sunday, June 8, the Russian army launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the outskirts of Kharkiv. A fire broke out. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Synegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

The outskirts of the city were hit by two CABs. Information regarding possible consequences and victims is being clarified

- wrote Igor Terekhov.

Oleg Synegubov reported that explosions occurred in some districts of Kharkiv during the air raid alert. According to him, an enemy CAB strike was recorded on the border of the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

A fire broke out

- informed Synegubov at 22:46.

"Specialized services are heading to the scene. At this moment, there has been no information about casualties," added the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

Reminder

On June 8, Russian troops shelled two villages in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, dozens of residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
