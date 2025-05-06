Russia struck with ballistics on the outskirts of Sumy: a child died, there are wounded
The Russian army attacked the outskirts of Sumy with a ballistic missile, killing a child. Six more people were injured, most of them children, one child is in extremely serious condition.
The Russian army attacked the suburbs of Sumy with a ballistic missile. As a result of the strike, a child died and six more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Facebook, reports UNN.
A child died as a result of an enemy missile strike on the suburbs of Sumy. My sincere condolences to the parents
In addition, according to him, six people were injured.
Most of the injured are children. One child is in extremely serious condition
Earlier, Hryhorov reported that the Russians attacked the suburbs of Sumy around 17:30.
Preliminary, the enemy struck at civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified
