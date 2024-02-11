russia strikes Pavlohrad with drones: hospitals on alternative power supply

After the attack of russian drones on the city of Pavlohrad, the settlements of Pavlohrad and Synelnykivka districts are without electricity. Hospitals have been switched to alternative power supply.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, russia attacked the city of Pavlohrad with drones.

Currently, some settlements in Pavlohrad and Synelnyk districts have interruptions in water supply and suffer from power outages. Hospitals have been switched to alternative power supply.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

