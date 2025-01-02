Russia strikes 10 times at community in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

The Russian army struck at least 10 times on the territory of one of the communities in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"The occupants struck at least 10 times at the territory of Kushugum community. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," said Fedorov.

According to him, the consequences of the destruction are being established.

