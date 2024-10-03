russia spreads a fake about the detention of Ukrainian intelligence officers

russia is spreading fake information about the detention of Ukrainian intelligence officers. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The terrorist country's propaganda resources are spreading reports that the FSB has detained employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine who allegedly tried to enter russia from Lithuania to collect information on border security and kidnap a child.

The Verification Center reported that this information is absolutely fake and has nothing to do with reality. Ukrainian intelligence does not use such methods, and the statement by the FSB is another propaganda provocation by russian special services.

These messages are aimed at discrediting Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and are part of the information war waged by russia.

