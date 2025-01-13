In Crimea, a significant strengthening of air defense systems at the military airfield near Simferopol, which is used as a key logistics hub and base for Russian aviation, has been recorded. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

There is a concentration of modern S-400 systems and radar equipment in this area.

The deployment of additional air defense assets indicates that the occupiers are trying to protect strategic facilities on the peninsula. However, such actions weaken defensive positions in other areas, leaving them less secure.

Such tactics demonstrate the difficulties faced by the enemy and emphasize the importance of Crimea as a stronghold for military operations in the south.

"ATESH discovered a nuclear unit of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Far East