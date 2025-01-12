"ATESH discovered a nuclear unit of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Far East

Agents of the Atesh guerrilla movement conducted reconnaissance at a secret facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense located in the town of Fokino, Primorsky Krai. Atesh writes, reports UNN.



Details

According to the documents to which we were able to gain access, this facility belongs to the military unit 36199, which is included in the list of classified units.

This unit is part of the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for nuclear support. The Russian occupiers are trying to conceal the activities of this facility by spreading false information that the unit 73750 is located there, but this is not true. The documents show that all military personnel of this unit receive secrecy allowances, which indicates its important role in the support of the Russian Pacific Fleet, - the message says.



Fokino is a closed administrative-territorial unit, which emphasizes the high level of secrecy and importance of this facility. It is likely that ballistic missiles, warehouses, or distribution centers for the arsenal of the Pacific Fleet and its strategic units could be stored on the basis of this unit.

