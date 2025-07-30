$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20732 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 25446 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 55696 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 66795 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 57507 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 65485 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 116156 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 50979 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 68437 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65607 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
Russia set an anti-record for the number of internet shutdowns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

In July 2025, Russia recorded 1470 internet shutdowns, an unprecedented figure. Disruptions have become regular and large-scale, affecting dozens of regions.

Russia set an anti-record for the number of internet shutdowns

In Russia, there are unprecedented shutdowns - internet access disappears almost daily. According to estimates, this is unprecedented not only in scale but also in regularity.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS).

Details

Previously, disruptions lasted several hours or days and were local. But now in the Russian Federation, it's somewhat different.

In July 2025, Russia set an anti-record – 1470 internet outages in a month. The recorded failures became unprecedented not only in scale but also in regularity.

- informs the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Outages have been recorded in dozens of Russian regions. According to current data, life without stable access to the network is almost the "norm."

That is, people are trying to adapt to new realities if, for example, financial transactions or online services will face significant delays.

Complaints to the authorities do not help – on the contrary, officials threaten to send complainants to the war against Ukraine.

- noted in the post on the Telegram channel of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In 21 regions of the Russian Federation, the internet "went down" because a main cable was damaged in Tatarstan.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine