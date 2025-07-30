In Russia, there are unprecedented shutdowns - internet access disappears almost daily. According to estimates, this is unprecedented not only in scale but also in regularity.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS).

Details

Previously, disruptions lasted several hours or days and were local. But now in the Russian Federation, it's somewhat different.

In July 2025, Russia set an anti-record – 1470 internet outages in a month. The recorded failures became unprecedented not only in scale but also in regularity. - informs the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Outages have been recorded in dozens of Russian regions. According to current data, life without stable access to the network is almost the "norm."

That is, people are trying to adapt to new realities if, for example, financial transactions or online services will face significant delays.

Complaints to the authorities do not help – on the contrary, officials threaten to send complainants to the war against Ukraine. - noted in the post on the Telegram channel of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In 21 regions of the Russian Federation, the internet "went down" because a main cable was damaged in Tatarstan.

