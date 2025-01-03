ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Russia sent up to 180,000 prisoners to war against Ukraine - intelligence

Russia sent up to 180,000 prisoners to war against Ukraine - intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24667 views

Russia has mobilized up to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. On January 1, one-time payments to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry were canceled due to the economic crisis.

Russia has engaged 140,000 to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

As of November 2024, the Russian Federation has recruited 140,000 to 180,000 people who were serving sentences for crimes in Russian prisons to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war

- the SZR reported on January 2.

"In total, there were about 300,000-350,000 thousand prisoners in Russian colonies and prisons in 2024. This is half as many as in 2014. The reason for the decrease is the Russian-Ukrainian war," the intelligence noted.

At the same time, the SZR pointed out that on January 1, a resolution of the Russian government came into force, canceling a one-time cash payment to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.

"The legislative abolition of the one-time payment is evidence of the deepening crisis in the Russian economy and the shortage of financial resources," the intelligence report said.

Previously, as noted, prisoners received a one-time payment of $1,718 for the contract. In July 2024, the amount of the payment increased to $3,524. "At the same time, prisoners and their relatives are deprived of a number of payments and benefits received by members of volunteer formations. In addition, the salary of this category of persons is two to four times lower than that of other occupiers," the SZR said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

foreign-intelligence-service-of-ukraineForeign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

