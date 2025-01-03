Russia sent up to 180,000 prisoners to war against Ukraine - intelligence

Russia has engaged 140,000 to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

As of November 2024, the Russian Federation has recruited 140,000 to 180,000 people who were serving sentences for crimes in Russian prisons to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war - the SZR reported on January 2.

"In total, there were about 300,000-350,000 thousand prisoners in Russian colonies and prisons in 2024. This is half as many as in 2014. The reason for the decrease is the Russian-Ukrainian war," the intelligence noted.

At the same time, the SZR pointed out that on January 1, a resolution of the Russian government came into force, canceling a one-time cash payment to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.

"The legislative abolition of the one-time payment is evidence of the deepening crisis in the Russian economy and the shortage of financial resources," the intelligence report said.

Previously, as noted, prisoners received a one-time payment of $1,718 for the contract. In July 2024, the amount of the payment increased to $3,524. "At the same time, prisoners and their relatives are deprived of a number of payments and benefits received by members of volunteer formations. In addition, the salary of this category of persons is two to four times lower than that of other occupiers," the SZR said.

