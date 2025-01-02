Record losses of the Russian Federation in 2024: the enemy army lost the equivalent of 36 divisions

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131547 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138886 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111601 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167888 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135755 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135064 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65332 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104031 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184537 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144415 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135951 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153019 views
Record losses of the Russian Federation in 2024: the enemy army lost the equivalent of 36 divisions

Record losses of the Russian Federation in 2024: the enemy army lost the equivalent of 36 divisions

 • 29247 views

In 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the war - 430,790 soldiers. The largest monthly losses were recorded in December - 48,670 soldiers.

In 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the war, which became a serious blow to its combat capability. in terms of manpower alone , irreversible and sanitary losses of the enemy amounted to 430,790 people, or 36 divisions, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports, according to UNN

Details

"In 2024, the largest number of irreversible and sanitary losses in the aggressor's manpower per month was recorded in December 2024 - 48,670 military personnel," the statement said.

This is, as indicated, the highest figure since the beginning of the large-scale invasion. Earlier, the largest losses of the Russian army in manpower were recorded in November 2024 and amounted to 45,720 people.

British intelligence reveals daily losses of the Russian army in November30.12.24, 13:55 • 23427 views

Losses of Russian troops in 2024, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:

  • 430,790 soldiers - irrecoverable and sanitary losses in manpower, which is equivalent to 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Army.
    • 3,689 tanks were destroyed or damaged, which corresponds to 119 tank battalions.
      • 8,956 APCS - conditionally, this is the number of APCS in more than 37 motorized rifle divisions.

        Most of the enemy armored vehicles were reportedly damaged and disabled in October 2024 - 923 units. The destruction of such a number of armored combat vehicles in a month cost the aggressor country's budget approximately half a billion US dollars.

        • 13,050 artillery systems - enough to equip 725 artillery divisions.
          • 313 MLRS and 407 air defense systems were turned into scrap metal.
            • 21,345 vehicles were disabled. In November 2024, the largest number of enemy vehicles for various purposes was recorded - 2,469.

              "Our soldiers are holding the line and bringing victory closer," the Defense Ministry emphasized.

              Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff02.01.25, 07:18 • 27911 views

              Yulia Havryliuk

              War
              ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
              armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
              ukraineUkraine

