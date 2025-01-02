Record losses of the Russian Federation in 2024: the enemy army lost the equivalent of 36 divisions

In 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the war, which became a serious blow to its combat capability. in terms of manpower alone , irreversible and sanitary losses of the enemy amounted to 430,790 people, or 36 divisions, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

"In 2024, the largest number of irreversible and sanitary losses in the aggressor's manpower per month was recorded in December 2024 - 48,670 military personnel," the statement said.

This is, as indicated, the highest figure since the beginning of the large-scale invasion. Earlier, the largest losses of the Russian army in manpower were recorded in November 2024 and amounted to 45,720 people.

British intelligence reveals daily losses of the Russian army in November

Losses of Russian troops in 2024, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:

430,790 soldiers - irrecoverable and sanitary losses in manpower, which is equivalent to 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Army.

3,689 tanks were destroyed or damaged, which corresponds to 119 tank battalions.

8,956 APCS - conditionally, this is the number of APCS in more than 37 motorized rifle divisions.

Most of the enemy armored vehicles were reportedly damaged and disabled in October 2024 - 923 units. The destruction of such a number of armored combat vehicles in a month cost the aggressor country's budget approximately half a billion US dollars.

13,050 artillery systems - enough to equip 725 artillery divisions.

313 MLRS and 407 air defense systems were turned into scrap metal.

21,345 vehicles were disabled. In November 2024, the largest number of enemy vehicles for various purposes was recorded - 2,469.

"Our soldiers are holding the line and bringing victory closer," the Defense Ministry emphasized.

