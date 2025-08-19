Russia sells wheat stolen from Ukraine to 70 countries - Resistance

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 24287 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 41325 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 39990 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 40359 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 29432 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 24459 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 92281 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 71172 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85111 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103196 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.3m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 24590 views
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 5870 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 9286 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 24843 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 31387 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 41323 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 39989 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 40357 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 31909 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 29432 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 2708 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 25245 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 104792 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 58381 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 114909 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

Russia sells wheat stolen from Ukraine to 70 countries - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russia has turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a profitable business. About 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran, are buying this wheat.

Russia sells wheat stolen from Ukraine to 70 countries - Resistance

The occupiers have turned Ukrainian grain into a profitable business: stolen wheat is purchased by about 70 states, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran, reports the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

The occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. The so-called "Russian" wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.

- the report says.

As noted, in the new season, "the Kremlin again seeks to maintain leadership in the market at the expense of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

"This large-scale grain looting is a crime for which all involved will be held accountable: from officials to international intermediaries," the CNS emphasized.

Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS19.08.25, 08:04 • 3052 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Kherson Oblast
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine
Iran