The occupiers have turned Ukrainian grain into a profitable business: stolen wheat is purchased by about 70 states, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran, reports the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

The occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. The so-called "Russian" wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran. - the report says.

As noted, in the new season, "the Kremlin again seeks to maintain leadership in the market at the expense of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

"This large-scale grain looting is a crime for which all involved will be held accountable: from officials to international intermediaries," the CNS emphasized.

Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS