August 18, 07:57 PM • 20719 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 41587 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 28022 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 24056 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 33706 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 81867 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49605 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 79887 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48160 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 135633 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

In the occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" for children and students. The goal is to teach them how to create content beneficial to the Kremlin and impose the "values of a new country."

Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the goal is to teach children and students to create content beneficial to the Kremlin.

They promise "internships" in the Krasnodar Krai - a region that has long supplied personnel for the occupation authorities

- the report says.

It is indicated that in addition to the school, two "media forums" for 250 participants are planned.

"There, they will impose 'values of the new country,' eradicating Ukrainian identity," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

According to the CNS, the Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" - that is, those who do not have a Russian passport.

Occupiers involve Ukrainian children in propaganda for "Day of Christianization of Rus'" - CNS27.07.25, 09:03 • 3234 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine