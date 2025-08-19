Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS
In the occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" for children and students. The goal is to teach them how to create content beneficial to the Kremlin and impose the "values of a new country."
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
It is noted that the goal is to teach children and students to create content beneficial to the Kremlin.
They promise "internships" in the Krasnodar Krai - a region that has long supplied personnel for the occupation authorities
It is indicated that in addition to the school, two "media forums" for 250 participants are planned.
"There, they will impose 'values of the new country,' eradicating Ukrainian identity," the CNS summarizes.
According to the CNS, the Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" - that is, those who do not have a Russian passport.
