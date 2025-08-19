Occupiers "cultivate" tame propagandists from Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the goal is to teach children and students to create content beneficial to the Kremlin.

They promise "internships" in the Krasnodar Krai - a region that has long supplied personnel for the occupation authorities - the report says.

It is indicated that in addition to the school, two "media forums" for 250 participants are planned.

"There, they will impose 'values of the new country,' eradicating Ukrainian identity," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

According to the CNS, the Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" - that is, those who do not have a Russian passport.

