russia says it will deploy new weapons in the Kuriles

russia plans to deploy new types of weapons on the Kuril Islands, which Japan considers its territory. This was announced on the social network X by deputy chairman of the security council of the russian federation dmitry medvedev, UNN reports.

Details

He linked the deployment of weapons on the Kuril Islands to their development and growing strategic role. He also believes that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for a peace treaty with russia, but only if the Kuril Islands are discussed and sanctions are maintained.

However, at the same time, medvedev said that russia does not care about the "feelings of the Japanese" regarding the Kuril Islands, as these disputed territories belong to russia.

Context

The four islands, known as the Northern Territories of Japan, were seized by the ussr at the end of World War II. In 2022, in its annual foreign policy report, Japan again classified the northern Kuril Islandsas illegally occupied by russia. The country made this statement against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with Moscow after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.