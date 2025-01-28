Russia reports an attack by Ukrainian drones on Smolensk

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70808 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106620 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129644 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103429 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russia reports an attack by Ukrainian drones on Smolensk

Russia reports an attack by Ukrainian drones on Smolensk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28061 views

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that five Ukrainian drones attacked the Smolensk region on the morning of January 28. According to the local governor, there were no casualties or damage, and experts are working at the sites where the wreckage fell.

Russia has announced a morning attack on the city of Smolensk (Russia) by Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday, January 28, at 06:50 am (local time) , five Ukrainian drones attacked the Smolensk region.

Image

“There are no casualties or destruction on the ground. Specialists of operational services are working at the sites of the fallen debris,” Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote in his Telegram.

Recall

The Ryazan Oil Refinery has stopped oil refining due to damage to equipment after a Ukrainian drone attack. A railroad overpass and a hydrotreating unit were damaged at the plant.

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture lost positions near Toretsk - ISW maps28.01.25, 04:31 • 107874 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

