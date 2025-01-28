Russia reports an attack by Ukrainian drones on Smolensk

Russia has announced a morning attack on the city of Smolensk (Russia) by Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday, January 28, at 06:50 am (local time) , five Ukrainian drones attacked the Smolensk region.

“There are no casualties or destruction on the ground. Specialists of operational services are working at the sites of the fallen debris,” Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote in his Telegram.

Recall

The Ryazan Oil Refinery has stopped oil refining due to damage to equipment after a Ukrainian drone attack. A railroad overpass and a hydrotreating unit were damaged at the plant.

