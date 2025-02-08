Russia reports a UAV attack on a refinery in the Volgograd region

On the night of February 8, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Kumilzhensky district of the Volgograd region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, and the Volgograd Region Administration.

Details

On Saturday, February 08, at 06:16 (Kyiv time), the Volgograd region administration, citing local authorities, reported on its Telegram channel that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Kumilzhensky district.

Last night, on February 8, Russian Defense Ministry air defense forces repelled a UAV attack on a refinery in the Kumilzhensky district of Volgograd region - the post says.

According to the official, no fire broke out as a result of the falling debris. There were no damages to residential buildings or casualties.

Recall

In Rostov-on-Don , 14 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack. the Russian military announced the destruction of 36 drones over the territory of the Russian Federation.

