Russia reports a kamikaze drone that flew into a tank at an oil depot in Orel

In the city of Orel in the Russian Federation, a kamikaze drone, according to Russian public media, flew into a tank on the territory of an oil depot, UNN reports.

Details

According to the telegram channel 112, citing a source, "a kamikaze drone flew into a tank on the territory of the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the city of Orel." It also notes that "there was no outbreak after the attack".

Meanwhile, the Baza telegram channel writes that "a kamikaze drone tried to attack the territory of the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot on Seminarska Street in Orel." "Also, eyewitnesses report another drone flying over the region towards the city," the telegram channel notes.

There is no information about the victims.

