"Cotton" blossomed in Belgorod: rf defense ministry claims they were attacked from "Vampire" MLRSs

In the Russian city of Belgorod allegedly shot down 10 missiles launched from a multiple rocket launcher RM-70 "Vampire". This was reported in the russian defense ministry, reports UNN.

21.30 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled. The air defense forces on duty destroyed 10 rocket-propelled grenades over the Belgorod region. - wrote the Russian security agency.

Details

According to local authorities, three people were injured by shrapnel from downed shells. And they were hospitalized. At the same time, local governor Gladkov said that Russian air defense systems shot down 10 air targets as they approached the city.

However, shells shot down "on the approach to the city" blew out windows in two apartment buildings. In addition, it is reported that shrapnel damaged several cars in the city.

Local publicks report that the car parked on the side of the road was hit by shrapnel. Shrapnel hit a car parked on the roadside.