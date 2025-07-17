Russia reported another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen with Ukraine

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18415 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 212069 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125763 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151938 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134841 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103833 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 265055 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69822 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78719 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90891 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 139184 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 212303 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 265202 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 198881 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 350554 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35749 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172541 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192612 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132684 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 144005 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Russia reported another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2542 views

Ukraine received the bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders, while Russia received 19 bodies of its servicemen. This took place within the framework of agreements reached in Istanbul.

Russia reported another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen with Ukraine

Within the framework of the agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine was handed over the bodies of another 1000 fallen defenders. At the same time, Russia received 19 bodies of its military personnel. This was announced by Vladimir Medinsky, a member of the Russian delegation, writes UNN.

Details

During the "Istanbul" agreements, another 1000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today. We received 19 bodies of our fallen fighters.

- he stated.

Addition

Russian invaders, when returning the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, place the bodies of their own military personnel, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, alongside them. These cynical actions significantly complicate the identification of fallen Ukrainians.

UNN, citing the SBU, also reported on the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers. This happened for the first time with the involvement of special wagons of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for rapid delivery of bodies for identification.   

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarNews of the World
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9