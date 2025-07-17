Within the framework of the agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine was handed over the bodies of another 1000 fallen defenders. At the same time, Russia received 19 bodies of its military personnel. This was announced by Vladimir Medinsky, a member of the Russian delegation, writes UNN.

Details

During the "Istanbul" agreements, another 1000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today. We received 19 bodies of our fallen fighters. - he stated.

Addition

Russian invaders, when returning the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, place the bodies of their own military personnel, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, alongside them. These cynical actions significantly complicate the identification of fallen Ukrainians.

UNN, citing the SBU, also reported on the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers. This happened for the first time with the involvement of special wagons of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for rapid delivery of bodies for identification.