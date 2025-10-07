Russia re-declared Arestovych internationally wanted: what was the reason

In Russia, a former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, blogger and propagandist Oleksiy Arestovych, has been declared internationally wanted. This is the second time this has happened - he was previously declared wanted, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The grounds for the search were articles of the Russian criminal code "terrorism" and "fakes about the Russian army". Arestovych had already been declared wanted before - this happened in 2023. He was declared wanted in Russia and internationally.

At the same time, Rosfinmonitoring included Oleksiy Arestovych in the list of terrorists and extremists on suspicion of involvement in terrorism.

In addition to Russia, Arestovych is wanted in Belarus, as well as in the terrorist "DPR". There, criminal cases were initiated against him for alleged calls for extremism.

In Ukraine, two criminal proceedings were also initiated against Arestovych – under Part 2 of Article 300 (Importation, production or distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination) and Article 383 (Knowingly false report of a crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Additionally

Recently, Oleksiy Arestovych gave an interview to Russian propagandist Ksenia Sobchak. During the conversation, he stated his readiness to hand over Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russians if he is elected president of Ukraine.

Recall

In Ukraine, more than 35 YouTube channels associated with Russian propaganda have been blocked, most of them under NSDC sanctions. Among those blocked are Vadym Karasiov, Diana Panchenko, Ihor Mosiichuk, Oleksiy Arestovych, Yulia Latynina, Hennadiy Balashov.