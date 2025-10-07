$41.340.11
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8710 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29892 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39242 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69359 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57794 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56187 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100632 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36613 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41834 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29892 views
Russia re-declared Arestovych internationally wanted: what was the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych, has been declared internationally wanted for the second time in Russia on charges of terrorism and spreading fakes about the Russian army. He was also added to the list of terrorists and extremists, and two criminal cases have been opened against him in Ukraine.

Russia re-declared Arestovych internationally wanted: what was the reason

In Russia, a former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, blogger and propagandist Oleksiy Arestovych, has been declared internationally wanted. This is the second time this has happened - he was previously declared wanted, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The grounds for the search were articles of the Russian criminal code "terrorism" and "fakes about the Russian army". Arestovych had already been declared wanted before - this happened in 2023. He was declared wanted in Russia and internationally.

At the same time, Rosfinmonitoring included Oleksiy Arestovych in the list of terrorists and extremists on suspicion of involvement in terrorism.

In addition to Russia, Arestovych is wanted in Belarus, as well as in the terrorist "DPR". There, criminal cases were initiated against him for alleged calls for extremism.

In Ukraine, two criminal proceedings were also initiated against Arestovych – under Part 2 of Article 300 (Importation, production or distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination) and Article 383 (Knowingly false report of a crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Additionally

Recently, Oleksiy Arestovych gave an interview to Russian propagandist Ksenia Sobchak. During the conversation, he stated his readiness to hand over Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russians if he is elected president of Ukraine.

Recall

In Ukraine, more than 35 YouTube channels associated with Russian propaganda have been blocked, most of them under NSDC sanctions. Among those blocked are Vadym Karasiov, Diana Panchenko, Ihor Mosiichuk, Oleksiy Arestovych, Yulia Latynina, Hennadiy Balashov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine