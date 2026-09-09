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russia presented the S-71M and S-71K missiles in Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

At the air show in Egypt, russia publicly presented the S-71M and S-71K for the first time. The developments combine the properties of cruise missiles and strike drones.

russia presented the S-71M and S-71K missiles in Egypt

At the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, Russia demonstrated some of its new developments at the boundary between drones and cruise missiles. Among them were the S-71K and 71K. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN

In the Russian section of the airfield, the S-71M and S-71K missiles were presented, combining the characteristics of cruise missiles and low-cost attack drones 

- the publication writes. 

According to a representative of "Rosoboronexport," the airshow in El Alamein was the first time the missiles had been publicly demonstrated. 

It is not a drone, it is not a missile, it is something that is both 

- he said. 

Supplement

On September 4, "Rosoboronexport" reported that at the open static display area of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, "Rosoboronexport" would demonstrate the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter equipped with guided aircraft missiles of various purposes, including the short-range RVV-MD2 and long-range RVV-BD air-to-air missiles, the Kh-38MLE air-to-surface missile, the new-generation low-observable precision-guided Kh-69 cruise missile, and the Kh-58USHKE anti-radiation missile. 

In addition, the exhibition is expected to feature a presentation of the latest S-71M and S-71K unmanned platforms for launch from fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

We remind you 

Russia is developing a new weapons system, the S-71, which goes beyond the classic cruise missile and involves the creation of an autonomous strike weapon. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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