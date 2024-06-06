Against the background of the exercises, the russian federation plans to send warships to the Caribbean region this summer. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

A senior U.S. official said the terrorist country plans to send warships to the Caribbean region this summer.

It is assumed that these actions will be carried out as part of naval exercises, which may include visits to the ports of Cuba and, possibly, Venezuela.

The United States does not see this as a threat, but plans to monitor the situation. Note that the russian federation has periodically sent ships to the Western Hemisphere in recent years without significant comments from the US administration.

