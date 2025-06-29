$41.590.00
Exclusives
Russia plans to involve Chinese companies in the construction of facilities in Crimea - Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Russia plans to involve Chinese businesses in the construction of infrastructure in occupied Crimea, including the Kerch sea port and the Donuzlav lake infrastructure. The head of the Crimean occupation administration, Sergey Aksyonov, has decided to involve China State Construction Engineering Corporation, which is one of the largest companies in the construction of railway and transport main lines.

The Russian Federation plans to build a port and railway in occupied Crimea with the help of China. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the head of the occupation "administration" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, decided to involve Chinese business in the construction of transport infrastructure on the peninsula.

As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Aksyonov announced preliminary agreements on such facilities:

  • Kerch seaport. Russians are actively using it for "gray" export;
    • infrastructure of Lake Donuzlav. A base of the Russian Navy is located there.

      In addition, the occupation "administration" of Crimea, in order to sign final agreements, plans to invite potential Chinese builders to visit Crimea. Among them is China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). It is one of the largest companies for the construction of railway and transport main lines.

      The total capital is estimated at 10 billion US dollars, the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service stated.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN, citing the Institute for the Study of War, reported that occupied Crimea could face a serious water crisis in the coming months due to the occupation and mismanagement of the Russian Federation.

      Society
      Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
      Crimea
      China
      Tesla
