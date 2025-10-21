The Russian Federation is opening an "international" checkpoint in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – specifically, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

As early as October 15, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to establish a permanent multilateral cargo checkpoint in the seaport of temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

The stated capacity of the checkpoint is approximately 4,800 crew members per year, as well as over 200 cargo ships. The expected cargo turnover is about 1.5 million tons per year, Andriushchenko reported.

Technical equipment work is being carried out by the Russian federal state treasury institution "Directorate for the Construction and Operation of Rosgranitsa Facilities" (Rosgranstroy). All work is planned to be completed by the end of 2026.

As Andriushchenko noted, the Russians actually want to legalize the port stolen from Ukraine under the guise of a "Russian state border" and create an official channel for exporting stolen Ukrainian grain, metal, and building materials – now under the flag of "legal cargo movement."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery and the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia, as well as a fuel and lubricants base in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.