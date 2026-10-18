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Russia lost more than 2,000 troops in the war against Ukraine in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

On October 17, the Russian army lost 2,090 troops. Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,565,060 personnel.

Russia lost more than 2,000 troops in the war against Ukraine in one day

Over the course of October 17, the enemy lost 2,090 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,565,060 people as of October 18.

We remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is creating a so-called "security zone" in Ukrainian territory along the shared border. According to him, the issue of the existence of this zone will not be subject to discussion during possible peace negotiations with Kyiv.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has analysed how much Russia is spending on the war against Ukraine this year14.10.26, 13:19 • 4502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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