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Russia lost almost one and a half thousand troops in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Over the course of October 7, the Russian army lost 1,470 troops. Russia's total losses since the start of the invasion have reached 1,554,310 personnel.

Russia lost almost one and a half thousand troops in one day

Over the course of October 7, the enemy lost 1,470 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,554,310 personnel as of October 7.

We remind you

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says08.10.26, 12:48 • 3398 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine