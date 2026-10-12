Russia lost almost one and a half thousand troops in one day

Over the course of October 7, the enemy lost 1,470 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

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It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,554,310 personnel as of October 7.

We remind you

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

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