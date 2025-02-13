ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13408 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54731 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101294 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113103 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153948 views

Russia launches air strike on Kramatorsk: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28878 views

A 46-year-old man was killed and 5 people were injured as a result of two FAB-250s dropped on Kramatorsk. Two houses and several cars were damaged, including a 16-year-old girl.

At least 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of today's attack by Russian occupiers on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped 2 FAB-250s on the city. A 46-year-old man died of his wounds. A 16-year-old girl is among the wounded. Two houses and several cars were damaged.

"Every day Russians bring new deaths and destruction to our land. It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region. Be responsible and evacuate," Filashkin said.

Addendum

On the night of February 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 85 attack drones were destroyed and 52 imitators were lost.

Over the last day 116 combat engagements took place, involving 88 air strikes and over 5,800 attacks. Most attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 34 attacks.

Lilia Podolyak

War
fab-250FAB-250
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

