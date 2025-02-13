Russia launches air strike on Kramatorsk: there are dead and wounded

At least 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of today's attack by Russian occupiers on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped 2 FAB-250s on the city. A 46-year-old man died of his wounds. A 16-year-old girl is among the wounded. Two houses and several cars were damaged.

"Every day Russians bring new deaths and destruction to our land. It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region. Be responsible and evacuate," Filashkin said.

Addendum

On the night of February 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 85 attack drones were destroyed and 52 imitators were lost.

Over the last day 116 combat engagements took place, involving 88 air strikes and over 5,800 attacks. Most attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 34 attacks.