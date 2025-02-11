Russia launched combined strike on gas production facilities in Poltava region, fired up to 19 missiles and 124 drones: how many downed

Russia has launched a combined missile strike on gas production facilities in Poltava region, launching up to 19 missiles and 124 drones, 57 drones downed, and 64 imitator drones were lost, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 11, "Russian occupants launched a combined attack with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles on gas production facilities in Poltava region - up to 19 cruise, ballistic and guided missiles in total." Information on the types and results of combat operations is being clarified.

The enemy also attacked with 124 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 10:00 a.m., 57 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 64 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.

