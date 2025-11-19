Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers

On the night of November 19, the Russian army launched strategic bombers into the sky. The flight may be a combat mission. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Activity of 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia) is noted. - the message says.

"Follow further announcements and do not ignore air raid sirens," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged.

Recall

On the night of November 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason was the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast.

NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine