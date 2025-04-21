$41.400.01
Russia is trying to save its reputation by inventing a "truce" - adviser to the head of the OP

Kyiv

 • 116 views

Adviser to the Head of the OP Serhiy Leshchenko said that Russia is inventing "truces" for religious holidays, and this is being done to avoid the reputation of an aggressor and to remove responsibility for the war.

Russia is trying to save its reputation by inventing a "truce" - adviser to the head of the OP

Russia does not want to have the reputation of an aggressor country and seeks to absolve itself of responsibility for starting the war in Ukraine, including by inventing "truces" on religious holidays. Serhii Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, said this on the air of the telethon on Monday, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

"That is, they do not want to live with this reputation (of an aggressor - ed.), they do not want to look like the ones who started this war. They always have answers to the question of who kills civilians - "Ukrainians themselves are shelling themselves," Leshchenko noted.

"They are trying to absolve themselves of responsibility in any way, and with such statements about some short-term truces, they are also trying to tie it to some religious holidays to give their war some sacred meaning, the meaning of almost a crusade against their own Orthodox brothers. Well, this is complete nonsense and rubbish, but somehow through this propaganda vinaigrette they are trying to promote it in the media. Some countries fall for it, some, of course, are disgusted to hear it all, but inside Russia, this consensus exists, they maintain it. And this is the main thing for Putin - to have the unity of his controlled territory around his policy," added the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office.

Recall 

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko noted that Russian drone and missile attacks indicate that any pauses by Putin in the war are purely tactical moves. They are aimed at obtaining favorable conditions for its continuation.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine
