Russia is trying to “renegotiate” agreements on the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the fallen - Ministry of Defense

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 5534 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 13819 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

12:58 PM • 23216 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 30818 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 28644 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107730 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 108295 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141918 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 93670 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 200803 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 71605 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 55423 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 27762 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 86426 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46157 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107730 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 110329 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 111992 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 156234 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 200803 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 19434 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46795 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141918 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 126931 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 168299 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Russia is trying to “renegotiate” agreements on the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the fallen - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The Ministry of Defense accused the Russian Federation of trying to disrupt the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Russia is trying to revise the agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2.

Russia is trying to “renegotiate” agreements on the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the fallen - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense called on Russia not to create artificial obstacles and false statements in order not to return Ukrainian prisoners and not to take their prisoners to Russia. The Russian side is trying to "replay" the agreements on exchanges reached during the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

We call on the Russian side not to create artificial obstacles and false statements in order not to return Ukrainian prisoners and not to take their prisoners to Russia. In Istanbul, the Russians gave a clear promise - starting from these days, to exchange prisoners according to certain categories (severely wounded, wounded, born after 2000) and to begin the phased repatriation of the bodies of the dead - Russian to Russia, Ukrainian to Ukraine 

- the message says.

The ministry stressed that the Ukrainian side, unfortunately, faced another attempt to "replay" the agreements post factum.

If the Russian side now refuses what was promised in Istanbul, this once again raises the question of the level and ability of the Russian negotiating group. The agreements that have been reached must be implemented exactly as discussed in Istanbul and during subsequent technical consultations 

- added in the ministry.

Let us remind

Assistant to the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia allegedly started the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of the fact that the Ukrainian side allegedly unexpectedly postponed it indefinitely.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War responded to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned next week. Everything that is happening today is another performance of enemy special services.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

The exchange of bodies of dead servicemen of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which was agreed in Istanbul, should begin next week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9