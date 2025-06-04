russia is showing the middle finger to the whole world: Zelenskyy reacted to putin's statements about preparing "responses" to Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin feels impunity and even after all the terrible Russian strikes is allegedly preparing some "responses". With each new postponement of diplomacy, Russia shows the middle finger to the whole world. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Many people have spoken with Russia at various levels. No talks have led not only to a reliable peace, but even to a halt to the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity and even after all the terrible Russian strikes is allegedly preparing some "responses". This means that with each new strike, each new postponement of diplomacy, Russia shows the middle finger to the whole world. To all those who do not want to increase pressure on Russia. Although it is Russia that should be seeking peace. It is they there, in Moscow, who should feel that war has its price - a great price, and the highest one for the aggressor - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump

According to the President, if the world reacts weakly to threats from Putin, he perceives it as the world's willingness to turn a blind eye to his actions. When he does not feel strength and pressure, but feels weakness, he always commits new crimes. He regards such an attitude as a tacit permission - permission for new atrocities, new strikes, new murders.

Therefore, we in Ukraine are so grateful to everyone in the world who is trying to stop the war and Russian strikes. To all those who tell the murderer that he will receive a deserved punishment. To all those who say that Russian rockets and bombs must stop taking people's lives - added the Head of State.

According to him, Russia must return peace.

And today, on the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainian Children Who Died as a Result of Russian Aggression, we remind the facts to the powerful of this world. And if the strong do not stop Putin, it means that they share responsibility with him. And if they want to, but cannot stop him, Putin will no longer consider them strong - Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier

As reported by the President of Ukraine, since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has launched strikes on Ukraine using almost 27,700 air bombs, almost 11,200 "Shaheds" and almost 9,000 strike drones of other types, as well as more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones.